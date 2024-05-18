Defender Oshilaja released by Burton

Burton Albion have released seven players following the end of the League One season, including defender Deji Oshilaja.

The 31-year-old made 50 appearances in 2023-24, scoring four goals as Burton finished just above the relegation places.

Fellow defenders Jake Caprice and Toto Nsiala will also leave the club this summer, along with forward Bobby Kamwa, midfielders Mustapha Carayol and Charlie Lakin and goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Captain John Brayford, Sam Hughes, Joe Powell and Mark Helm have been offered new deals and negotiations are ongoing.

Brayford, 36, has been with the club since the summer of 2017, following an earlier loan spell, and has played 249 league games for the Brewers.

Fellow defender Hughes, 27, made 32 appearances in 2023-24, while midfielder Powell scored five goals in 51 games.

Midfielder Helm, 22, joined Burton from Burnley in January 2023 and has nine goals from 63 appearances so far.