Defender Mullen and forward Ejupi to leave Sunderland

Sunderland have announced the news that defender Faye Mullen and forward Liz Ejupi will be leaving the club this summer.

The Lady Black Cats revealed their latest player departures via a post on their official club X account this afternoon.

Defender Mullen is a long-serving member of the Sunderland squad after joining the club’s Centre of Excellence as a youth. Since breaking into the first team, she has made 64 appearances for the Wearside club in all competitions.

Well-travelled forward Ejupi joined Sunderland in the January 2023 transfer window just months after leaving neighbours Durham. She has gone on to score seven goals in 32 appearances for The Lady Black Cats in the Barclays Women’s Championship. Ejupi arguably enjoyed her best goalscoring form in her first half-season on Wearside.

Three players have now had their Sunderland exits confirmed since the end of the season. Midfielder Mollie Rouse is also moving on with the player having agreed a move to newly-formed American USL Super League club Spokane Zephyr.

Further squad news is expected to be announced by Sunderland in due course. The club are hopeful of retaining the vast majority of the squad which secured a third-place finish in this season’s Barclays Women’s Championship.