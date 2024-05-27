Defender Morgan to leave Manchester City

Manchester City have announced the news that defender Esme Morgan will be leaving the club this summer.

The Cityzens confirmed the player’s anticipated departure via a post on their official club website this morning.

Morgan signed for Manchester City’s academy in 2015. The defender went on to make her senior debut for The Cityzens just two years later.

In her time in the first team squad, Morgan has represented Manchester City on 53 occasions in the Barclays Women’s Super League in which she has scored one goal. The player has won both the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup with the club.

Whilst progressing at club level, Morgan has also been able to advance through the England age groups on the international stage. The youngster has gone on to feature for The Lionesses on eight occasions. Morgan was included in the England squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, collecting a Silver Medal as The Lionesses ended the tournament as runners-up for the first time in their history.

Morgan is believed to be set to complete a transfer overseas with Manchester City confirming that international clearance and a work permit is required to finalise any deal.