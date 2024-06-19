Defender McClelland goes on loan to Coleraine

Hibs defender Kyle McClelland has gone out on loan again, this time to Northern Irish top-flight side Coleraine.

McClelland, 22, spent last season with Queen of the South and has also had a spell with Cove Rangers since joining Hibs two years ago following his Rangers exit.

The Northern Irishman will spend next season working with former Hibs forward Dean Shiels, who is Coleraine manager.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay said: "Moving to Northern Ireland and competing in a new league will give Kyle different tests and will provide him with a good platform to work on his game. We look forward to seeing how he progresses."