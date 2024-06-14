Defender Mats Hummels to leave Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates after the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

Defender Mats Hummels will leave Borussia Dortmund ahead of the new season, the club said on Friday.

"Borussia Dortmund and defender Mats Hummels will part ways after more than 13 years of successful cooperation. This is the result of talks held this week between managing director for sport Lars Ricken, sporting director Sebastian Kehl and Mats Hummels," the Champions League runers-up said in a statement.

Hummels, 35, played at Dortmund 2008-2016 and returned in 2019 from boyhood club Bayern Munich. He wasn't included in the Germany squad that will play the Euro 2024 this summer on home soil.

"Dear fans, my time in black and yellow is now coming to an end after more than 13 years. It has been a huge honour and pleasure for me to have played for Dortmund for so long," Hummels was quoted in the statement.

The contract of the 2014 World Cup champion expired at the end of the season. He recently said he was not really considering retirement amid an uncertain future.

With Dortmund, Hummels won the Bundesliga in 2011 and 2012, and the German Cup in 2012 and 2021. Together, they were also Champions League runners-up in 2013 and 2024.

On Thursday, Dortmund had already announced the surprise resignation of coach Edin Terzic.