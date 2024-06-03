Defender De Ligt hopes to start for Netherlands at Euro 2024

The Netherlands' Matthijs de Ligt in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium. dpa

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is confident that he will have a starting position in Netherlands line-up for the Euro 2024 in Germany on June 14-July 14.

"I think the chances are very good when you played a lot for Bayern. Especially in the Champions League I showed what I can do and what I can offer to the team," de Ligt told Dutch online news portal nu.nl.

De Ligt played in 22 Bundesliga games and six times in the Champions League, but was sidelined several times due to injury. He's currently with the national team preparing for the tournament and feels fit to play.

Of his expectations for the tournament, the defender said: "I think we have a chance against everyone, but we could also lose to anyone. We have to make sure that the other countries think: We don't want to play against this Netherlands."

"We have a lot of guys who play in the top leagues," said De Ligt, who will play his third major tournament for the his national team.

Netherlands start the Euro 2024 against Poland on June 16. In Group D, they also face France and Austria.