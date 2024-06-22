Defender James signs new Wrexham contract

Aaron James made two appearances for Wrexham in League Two last season [Getty Images]

Wrexham defender Aaron James has signed a new one-year contract with the League One-bound club.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional deal in December 2021 and made his debut against Altrincham in the FA Trophy in January 2023.

He made his first league start for Wrexham against Salford City last season.

“I’ve had a really good season last season and it’ll be good to push on, get some more experience and hopefully get a few more games on a regular basis,” James said.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal. My family are from the area and it’ll be great to continue here, continue growing and developing with the club next year as well.”