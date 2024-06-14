Defender Forino to join Bolton from Wycombe

Chris Forino played 90 games for Wycombe [Rex Features]

Bolton Wanderers will sign Chris Forino from Wycombe Wanderers when he becomes a free agent on 1 July.

Forino joins Bolton on a three-year contract after making 90 appearances for Wycombe and scoring eight goals after coming through a successful trial in 2021.

The 24-year-old central defender is Bolton's first signing of the summer as they look to bounce back from losing the League One play-off final to Oxford United last month.

"My earliest memories of this football club were watching them on Match of the Day in the Premier League, so I know it’s a club with ambition and this feels like the right fit for me," said Forino.