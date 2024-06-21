Defender Bennett to stay at Oxford through 2024-25

Defender Joe Bennett has signed a new contract with Oxford United to stay with the club through the 2024-25 season.

The 34-year-old left-back joined the U's in November, initially on a short-term deal, but went on to play 22 games as the club won promotion to the Championship.

Bennett has amassed more than 170 games for Cardiff City, as well as playing for Middlesbrough, Brighton, Aston Villa and Wigan.

"Joe has been a real influential figure in the team since arriving at the club in November," head coach Des Buckingham told the club website.

"His experience and quality were vital to our push for promotion, and we are all thrilled to have Joe remain at the club for the next season."