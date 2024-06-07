Defender Ben Gibson signs for Potters

Ben Gibson has become Steven Schumacher's second signing of the summer after the defender's four year spell at Norwich City came to an end.

The 31-year-old who started his career at Middlesbrough has made more than 60 Premier League appearances and won two Championship promotions.

Gibson has been capped by England at Under-17, Under-18, Under-20 and Under-21 levels. In 2017 he was called-up to the senior squad by Gareth Southgate.

Sporting Director Jonathan Walters told the club's official site: “Successful teams need leaders, strong characters and experience and Ben gives us all three qualities in abundance.

“Beyond his contributions on the pitch, he sets high standards of himself and others, both on the training ground and off the pitch.

“Having won promotion from the second tier on several occasions during his career, Ben is well versed in knowing what it takes to be successful at this level."

On signing for the club, Gibson added: “Stoke City is a fantastic club, with lots of history, huge stature and I am looking forward to getting to work.

“I have played here, the atmosphere is fantastic and the fanbase speaks for itself.

“I want to be part of a team that brings the good times back to Stoke."

