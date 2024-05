Cody Donaghey played alongside returning Cardiff Devil Gleason Fournier at Hungarian side Fehervar AV19 earlier in his career [James Assinder]

Cardiff Devils have re-signed Canadian defenceman Cody Donaghey for 2024-25.

The 28-year-old made 58 appearances for the Elite League club last season, scoring scoring 10 goals.

Devils head coach Pete Russell said: “He (Donaghey) brings offensive talent and defensive responsibility to our blueline and can play in all situations.

“He scored some big goals for us last season, and I assume the fans will see more of that from him this year.”