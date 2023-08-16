Defence Minister 'Resigns', Hands Keys to Matildas Keeper Ahead of WC Game

Australian Minister for Defence Richard Marles joked that he had “resigned” on Wednesday, August 16, handing the keys to his office to Matildas keeper Mackenzie Arnold ahead of the team’s World Cup semi-final against England.

Marles said he had been “inundated” with calls to resign in the face of a “grave threat”.

“I’ve heard Australia’s message. Tonight our country faces a grave threat and it comes from the old enemy,” Marles said.

“And I know that I am unable to meet the moment. So this afternoon it is my solemn duty to resign as Australia’s minister for defence and I’ve handed my commission to Mackenzie Arnold,” Marles said.

“As Australia expects, I know that in this hour she will do us proud. I simply ask one thing: that tomorrow morning, can you please give me back the keys. Go Matildas!” the video message finished.

The Matildas were due to face the Lionesses in Sydney at 8 pm local time on Wednesday. The winner of the match will play in the World Cup final against Spain, while the loser will face off for third place against Sweden. Credit: Richard Marles via Storyful