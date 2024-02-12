After defeating Tennessee, Texas A&M has received votes in the newest USA TODAY Coaches poll
It’s official: Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4 SEC) is on a hot streak in SEC play after defeating the then-No. 6-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 85-69 on Saturday night behind the stellar play of the Aggies’ elite guard duo, Tyrece Radford (27 points, five assists) and Wade Taylor IV (25 points 7 assists).
Now, two games over .500 in conference play, Texas A&M shot nearly 50% from the field for their second consecutive game, as head coach Buzz Williams noted the various adjustments he made to free things up and focus on driving toward the basket.
“Offensively, we made some unique adjustments that we have never done. Same, defensively.”
Defensively, forwards Andersson Garcia (6 points, 17 rebounds) and Solomon Washington (11 points, seven rebounds) were light out in the paint. At the same time, Washington’s freaky athleticism guarding speedy Vols guard Zakai Zeigler and star guard Dalton Knecht paid off tenfold.
With the win, the Aggies received nine votes in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, while Tennesse moved down three spots to No. 6.
Here is the entire Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
22-2
792 (24)
–
2
Purdue
22-2
776 (8)
–
3
Houston
21-3
722
+2
4
Marquette
18-5
647
+3
5
19-5
643
-2
6
Arizona
19-5
642
+2
7
Kansas
19-5
635
-3
8
18-5
529
+2
9
17-6
524
-3
10
Iowa State
18-5
510
+4
11
South Carolina
21-3
475
+9
12
19-5
421
-1
13
Baylor
17-6
402
–
14
Illinois
17-6
356
-2
15
17-7
337
+1
16
Creighton
17-7
242
+2
17
BYU
17-6
202
+2
18
Dayton
19-4
195
-1
19
St Mary’s
20-6
185
+7
20
16-7
136
-5
21
16-8
117
-12
21
18-6
117
+10
23
Virginia
19-5
109
+7
24
Indiana State
22-3
106
+3
25
Colorado State
19-5
96
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico
Others Receiving Votes
Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4
Texas A&M will return on the road to take on Vanderbilt on February 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU.
