After defeating Tennessee, Texas A&M has received votes in the newest USA TODAY Coaches poll

It’s official: Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4 SEC) is on a hot streak in SEC play after defeating the then-No. 6-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 85-69 on Saturday night behind the stellar play of the Aggies’ elite guard duo, Tyrece Radford (27 points, five assists) and Wade Taylor IV (25 points 7 assists).

Now, two games over .500 in conference play, Texas A&M shot nearly 50% from the field for their second consecutive game, as head coach Buzz Williams noted the various adjustments he made to free things up and focus on driving toward the basket.

“Offensively, we made some unique adjustments that we have never done. Same, defensively.”

Defensively, forwards Andersson Garcia (6 points, 17 rebounds) and Solomon Washington (11 points, seven rebounds) were light out in the paint. At the same time, Washington’s freaky athleticism guarding speedy Vols guard Zakai Zeigler and star guard Dalton Knecht paid off tenfold.

With the win, the Aggies received nine votes in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, while Tennesse moved down three spots to No. 6.

Here is the entire Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 22-2 792 (24) – 2 Purdue 22-2 776 (8) – 3 Houston 21-3 722 +2 4 Marquette 18-5 647 +3 5 North Carolina 19-5 643 -2 6 Arizona 19-5 642 +2 7 Kansas 19-5 635 -3 8 Duke 18-5 529 +2 9 Tennessee 17-6 524 -3 10 Iowa State 18-5 510 +4 11 South Carolina 21-3 475 +9 12 Auburn 19-5 421 -1 13 Baylor 17-6 402 – 14 Illinois 17-6 356 -2 15 Alabama 17-7 337 +1 16 Creighton 17-7 242 +2 17 BYU 17-6 202 +2 18 Dayton 19-4 195 -1 19 St Mary’s 20-6 185 +7 20 Kentucky 16-7 136 -5 21 Wisconsin 16-8 117 -12 21 Oklahoma 18-6 117 +10 23 Virginia 19-5 109 +7 24 Indiana State 22-3 106 +3 25 Colorado State 19-5 96 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4

Texas A&M will return on the road to take on Vanderbilt on February 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU.

