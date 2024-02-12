Advertisement

After defeating Tennessee, Texas A&M has received votes in the newest USA TODAY Coaches poll

Cameron Ohnysty
·2 min read

It’s official: Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4 SEC) is on a hot streak in SEC play after defeating the then-No. 6-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 85-69 on Saturday night behind the stellar play of the Aggies’ elite guard duo, Tyrece Radford (27 points, five assists) and Wade Taylor IV (25 points 7 assists).

Now, two games over .500 in conference play, Texas A&M shot nearly 50% from the field for their second consecutive game, as head coach Buzz Williams noted the various adjustments he made to free things up and focus on driving toward the basket.

“Offensively, we made some unique adjustments that we have never done. Same, defensively.”

Defensively, forwards Andersson Garcia (6 points, 17 rebounds) and Solomon Washington (11 points, seven rebounds) were light out in the paint. At the same time, Washington’s freaky athleticism guarding speedy Vols guard Zakai Zeigler and star guard Dalton Knecht paid off tenfold.

With the win, the Aggies received nine votes in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, while Tennesse moved down three spots to No. 6.

Here is the entire Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

22-2

792 (24)

2

Purdue

22-2

776 (8)

3

Houston

21-3

722

+2

4

Marquette

18-5

647

+3

5

North Carolina

19-5

643

-2

6

Arizona

19-5

642

+2

7

Kansas

19-5

635

-3

8

Duke

18-5

529

+2

9

Tennessee

17-6

524

-3

10

Iowa State

18-5

510

+4

11

South Carolina

21-3

475

+9

12

Auburn

19-5

421

-1

13

Baylor

17-6

402

14

Illinois

17-6

356

-2

15

Alabama

17-7

337

+1

16

Creighton

17-7

242

+2

17

BYU

17-6

202

+2

18

Dayton

19-4

195

-1

19

St Mary’s

20-6

185

+7

20

Kentucky

16-7

136

-5

21

Wisconsin

16-8

117

-12

21

Oklahoma

18-6

117

+10

23

Virginia

19-5

109

+7

24

Indiana State

22-3

106

+3

25

Colorado State

19-5

96

+4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4

Texas A&M will return on the road to take on Vanderbilt on February 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU.

