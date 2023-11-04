Defeat of Florida increases buyout of Arkansas coach Sam Pittman by more than $5 million

Arkansas’ 39-36 overtime win Saturday at Florida snapped a six-game losing streak and kept the Razorbacks’ slim hopes for bowl eligibility alive for another week.

For Sam Pittman, it did something else.

With the victory against the Gators on Saturday, the Arkansas coach improved his record since the start of the 2021 college football season to 19-16, and guaranteed that he will finish the 2023 season with a mark of at least .500 dating back to the 2021 season-opener.

Because of that, if Pittman is fired without cause at the end of this season, he will be owed 75% of what he his owed on the remainder of his contract, according to the terms of his agreement with Arkansas.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts on the sideline during this team's game against Mississippi State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Sam Pittman contract details

Pittman's win over Florida is a notable distinction that is worth millions for Arkansas.

According to the terms of Pittman's contract, obtained by the USA TODAY Network, he will be owed no less than $16.1 million if the university fires him without cause on Dec. 1, 2023. Had he fallen below the .500 win percentage threshold since the start of the 2021 season, he would have been owed only 50%, worth roughly $10.7 million. In either case, he would have to make a good-faith effort to find another job, the income of which would be subtracted from Arkansas' buyout.

Pittman is scheduled to make $6.35 million in 2023 through Dec. 31, including a $5.25 million salary that includes $500,000 in annual salary, $4.5 million in additional compensation for speaking engagements and a $250,000 bonus for winning seven games in 2022. His pay ranks him 22nd among all FBS coaches and 10th among the SEC’s 14 coaches.

At the time he signed the contract, the Razorbacks were rolling under Pittman: In 2021, Arkansas went 9-4 and defeated Penn State in the Outback Bowl to reach its highest win total in a decade. The Razorbacks followed that breakthrough campaign with a disappointing 7-6 mark in 2022, a season in which it got off to a 3-0 start and rose to No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll before losing six of their final 10 games.

This season has been even more difficult, with Arkansas at 3-6 following the win against Florida. That decline has raised questions about Pittman’s job status and his future at the school as he nears the end of his fourth season at the helm.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Arkansas coach Sam Pittman earned millions in buyout with Florida win