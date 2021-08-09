Def Leppard Announces ‘High ‘N’ Dry’ 40th Anniversary Event

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Def Leppard has announced a worldwide broadcast premiere event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s High ‘N’ Dry album.

The event will offer intimate stories as singer Joe Elliott, drummer Rick Allen and bassist Rick Savage reveal behind-the-scenes stories from their legendary 1981 release. Guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell will discuss the album’s impact on their own musical trajectory and the world of rock and roll.

Complete with High ‘N’ Dry influences from fellow colleagues, and answers to fan questions sourced directly from the Def Leppard Vault and Def Leppard socials, this hour-plus filmed event premieres only inside the Def Leppard Vault.

Fans with a question about High ‘N’ Dry can send them (written or as a video) to events@leppardvault.com for a chance to contribute to this fascinating broadcast.

The Broadcast date for the event is Saturday, August 28, 2021, 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. EDT / 1 p.m. PDT. Admission grants entry to the livestreamed event, a 24-hour replay pass, and access to exclusive merch bundles.

“Making [High ‘N’ Dry] was an enormous learning curve, but it sounded punchy and professional and, generally speaking, it was the start of where we wanted to go,” Joe Elliott told Blabbermouth in 2014. “We were open-minded and so happy to be working with a producer like Mutt Lange. By the time we started doing Pyromania a year later, what we’d gone through recording High’n’Dry had sunk in and we’d realized it was worth all the effort.”

During the course of the High ‘N’ Dry sessions at London’s Battery Studios, the band and their new producer painstakingly dissected, rearranged, and even significantly re-wrote the material they’d prepared, but the resulting album was all the better for it.

“It was almost like army discipline, but he got great performances out of everyone that we’d never have got otherwise,” vocalist Joe Elliott recalled in 2014 regarding new producer Mutt Lange’s approach. “Mutt Lange was a great captain, a great leader. We were rudderless and he gave us a direction, which was what we desperately needed.”

Digital event tickets and limited-edition event bundles are on sale now.

For the latest music news and exclusive features, check out uDiscover Music.

uDiscover Music is operated by Universal Music Group (UMG). Some recording artists included in uDiscover Music articles are affiliated with UMG.