Deesha Thosar: Masahiro Tanaka is perfect fit for Mets rotation if Yankees move on from righty

NEW YORK — Masahiro Tanaka has been a Yankee for the better part of the past decade. All the Japanese right-hander knows is pinstripes. But that may change in 2021, as teams look to land the free agent amid a thin starting pitching market.

If the Yankees are moving on from Tanaka — and it seems like the club is instead focused on securing a deal with star infielder DJ LeMahieu — could he be a perfect fit for the Mets?

Yankees GM Brian Cashman generally speaks at length to reporters about any given topic, and his responses to LeMahieu’s free agency on Thursday night were no different. But when YES Network clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits asked Cashman if Tanaka fits into the picture if the Yankees sign LeMahieu, Cashman hedged.

“You know, I don’t think by rules with Major League Baseball and the [Players’ 3/8 Union I’m allowed to answer who does and doesn’t [fit],” Cashman said. “I think we’re supposed to be projecting complete secrecy on what we can and can’t do, what is workable, what isn’t workable. I think that’s not supposed to be a transparent transaction.”

“The game is supposed to be set up in a way that the players can benefit from full protection so they can extract as much perceived competition as there is in their contract negotiations with other clubs and have everybody unknown about who’s capable of doing more or less. So I gotta stay silent on that question.”

All that word scramble is a long way of saying the Yankees don’t yet know about Tanaka’s future on the team. An industry source said Cashman would love to bring Tanaka back if they can afford both him and LeMahieu.

The Mets are concentrating on their starting pitching depth behind Jacob deGrom, which is among the team’s top priorities this offseason. Marcus Stroman accepted the Mets' qualifying offer and passed up on free agency, so he’ll remain in the mix after excusing himself from pandemic baseball this past season. David Peterson had a solid rookie year in 2020 and figures to return to the rotation. It remains unclear if Seth Lugo will jump back into the Mets bullpen or continue his professional goal of becoming a starter. Noah Syndergaard is due back from his elbow surgery recovery by April-May.

Tanaka, a two-time All-Star who has a 4.06 ERA and 1.187 WHIP over 68 starts since 2018, could represent the Mets’ No. 3 starter while they start the season without Syndergaard.

Back in September, when the Yankees were on the verge of clinching the best-of-three AL wild-card series against the Cleveland Indians, the 32-year-old allowed himself to think about donning something other than pinstripes for the first time in his MLB journey.

“The thought that this could be my last regular-season game as a New York Yankee, that crossed my mind,” Tanaka then said. “I just thought to myself, it’s been seven years — it’s been a quick seven years. It’s kind of an end to a chapter in a way.”

He signed a seven-year, $155 million deal with the Yankees as a 25-year-old before the 2014 season. At the time, Cashman had drawn up the largest ever open-market deal for a right-handed free agent pitcher when he signed Tanaka. His contract that year trailed only CC Sabathia’s $161 million deal for the largest free-agent contract ever signed by a pitcher.

Tanaka’s value has since changed, and he’s expected to land anywhere from $10-15 million per year in his new contract. He has a 78-46 record with a career 3.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 991 strikeouts over 173 regular season starts and 1,054.1 innings. He’s pitched seven complete games and four shutouts since 2014, and plenty of starting rotations are looking to add an established veteran like Tanaka to the mix.

The Mets have been linked to rumors for 2020 NL Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer and, if they land him, the righty will eat up most of Steve Cohen’s winter budget. But the billionaire Mets owner has cash to spare, as team president Sandy Alderson pointed out last month that the team has money and will spend it on free agents rather than trade targets. Signing Tanaka in addition to Bauer should not be an issue, like it would have been for the Wilpon-era Mets.