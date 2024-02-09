Deer Park announces Wyoming graduate Tucker Berger is its newest football coach

Deer Park has announced the hiring of Tucker Berger as the Wildcats' next football coach, pending board approval.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of head football coach at Deer Park High School. Football has always been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for the game with the players and the Deer Park community. I look forward to working with our student-athletes to help them achieve both their athletic and personal goals," Berger said in a statement.

The Wildcats hired from within, as Berger has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2020. His football roots run deep; he played club football at Miami University and was a standout linebacker at Wyoming High School. Berger led the Cowboys in tackles as a junior and a senior and was a Cincinnati Hills League first team selection as a junior.

"His passion for the game, combined with his leadership abilities and dedication to player development, make him the perfect candidate to lead our football program to new heights," athletic director Greg Huster said.

Berger succeeds Calvin Johnson, who led Deer Park to a 32-40 record in seven seasons. The Wildcats went 3-8 in 2023, beating Shroder, MVCA and Mariemont in the regular season before falling to Twin Valley South in the playoffs. The Wildcats open the 2024 regular season against Belmont on Aug. 24.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: OHSAA football: Tucker Berger is Deer Park's newest football coach