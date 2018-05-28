Deeply unhappy recap: Celtics lose Game 7, Cavs headed to finals

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Celtics launched a bazillion 3s and they only had one guy who could hit them.

SO THEY LOST?

Yes. They jumped out to a big lead and stopped scoring in the second quarter. Cavs are in the NBA finals.

WHAT WAS THE SCORE?

Cavs had 80-something and the Celtics had 70-something. Low-scoring game. Look it up if you care that much. (Editor's note: Cavs' win, 87-79.)

WAS TATUM GOOD?

Tatum was unbelievable. He had 24 points and seven rebounds. He also dunked on LeBron then bumped him. It was beautiful. He also got called for a foul every time he even thought about being near LeBron.

WAS ANYONE ELSE GOOD?

Won't sugarcoat it: Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier -- two of the Celtics most important offensive players -- were dreadful offensively. They combined to go 7-for-32 from the field and 3-for-22 on 3s. Rozier took 10 3s and missed all of them. He finished with four points. Four.

Marcus Smart also shot really poorly. One of 10 from the field, missing all four of his attempted 3s.

Al Horford was OK. He had 17 points but only four rebounds.

WHAT'D LEBRON DO?

Played the entire game. Had 35, 15 and nine. Relax.

WORST MOMENT OF MY LIFE OF THE GAME

With the Celtics down four with 2:34 to play, Marcus Morris missed his second of two free throws, but Marcus Smart for the rebound. Morris would take a 3 and miss, but Smart got the offensive rebound again. Then Rozier missed a 3. That's the kind of game it was. Just taking 3s and missing them.

WORST MOMENT OF MY LIFE OF THE GAME

When Jeff Green tied the game in the third quarter with a floater and foul shot made.

WORST MOMENT OF MY LIFE OF THE GAME

When Jeff Green scored any of his 19 points.

JEFF GREEN HAD 19 POINTS?

Yes, I said he did. Go read a box score if you have so many questions.

HOW MUCH DID THE CELTICS MISS KYRIE?

More than anyone has ever missed anything or anyone ever. Terry Rozier had four points.

BUT JEFF GREEN HAD 19?

ONLY THING CLOSE TO A SILVER LINING

JAYSON TATUM OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/q1MuM7UaZU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 28, 2018

