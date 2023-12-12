'Deeply Concerned': Authorities Search Debris After Bronx Building Collapse

Authorities searched through rubble after part of a six-story apartment building in the Bronx collapsed on Monday, December 11.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) was still searching for possible victims at the time of publication but said no injuries had been reported as of Monday evening.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said she was “deeply concerned” that there might be “people trapped under the debris.”

The collapse occurred at 1915 Billingsley Terrace, on the corner of Phelan Place near West Burnside Avenue. The building has 47 residential units and six business, the FDNY said. Credit: NYC Emergency Management via Storyful