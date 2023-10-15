Intensifying storm targets parts of the East Coast with powerful winds

One storm’s end heralds the beginning of the next on Monday, and it could be a doozy for parts of the East Coast.

While the opportunity for unsettled conditions will continue into Sunday as off-and-on showers and clouds spiral across Atlantic Canada, the day will be decidedly calmer than Saturday.

Then, another, much stronger system takes aim at Newfoundland, phasing with the upper low to bring another round of persistent rain and intense winds to the region.

Rougher conditions arrive Monday

A Colorado low that brought severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the American Plains earlier in the week will scoot off the U.S. East Coast this weekend, turning toward the north as it gets a second wind on approach to Atlantic Canada.

The system’s minimum central pressure could bottom-out below 970 mb, which is both impressive to weather nerds and a harbinger of rough times ahead for folks beneath the storm.

A strong pressure gradient will crank up the winds across Newfoundland, beginning in the south on Monday morning and spreading across the island into the late morning and afternoon as our low-pressure system moves north.

Widespread wind gusts of 60-80 km/h are likely across Newfoundland throughout the day Monday, with higher gusts possible in coastal areas. The combination of high winds and rain-soaked soils could lead to the risk for localized power outages.

We’ll see additional rain with this Monday system. Additional rainfall totals of 30-50 mm are likely through Tuesday across eastern Newfoundland and eastern Nova Scotia.

Conditions will gradually improve overnight Monday into Tuesday as the system departs to the east. Clouds will linger into Tuesday morning, along with a chance for residual showers on the Avalon.

