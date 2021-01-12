How a deep White Sox bullpen stacks up with Liam Hendriks at closer

How a deep Sox 'pen stacks up with Liam Hendriks at closer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Not only are the White Sox the proud new employers of one of the game's elite closers, they're in possession of one of the game's great bullpens.

The White Sox inked Liam Hendriks, the top closer on the free-agent market, to a three-year contract, according to multiple Monday-night reports, giving them a guy who dominated as the ninth-inning man for the Oakland Athletics the past two seasons. But while Hendriks alone brings the South Siders closer to their goal of a championship-caliber roster, it's what his presence does for the relief corps as a whole that is one of the biggest plusses of the addition.

General manager Rick Hahn, prior to his front office making another big offseason splash by signing Hendriks, pointed out the team's wealth of talented bullpen arms, and indeed, after strong seasons in 2020, there seemed to be plenty of potential candidates to take over closing duties, had that been necessary. Aaron Bummer, Evan Marshall, Codi Heuer, Matt Foster and Garrett Crochet all flourished in high-leverage situations last season.

But with Hendriks aboard, that's not necessary. Not only do the White Sox, with World Series aspirations in 2021, not have to pin their fortunes on a closer who hasn't done the job before, but they also don't have to worry about replacing whichever pitcher would have been thrown into the closing fire. All of those aforementioned arms get to stay exactly where they were.

The White Sox bullpen is a deep one, as evidenced by that list of names, and that means new manager Tony La Russa will have his pick of effective options whenever he needs to turn to the relief unit to close out games. He can mix and match, and he can do it over the course of a number of innings. The White Sox starting staff has some workhorses in guys like Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and the newly acquired Lance Lynn, but should La Russa need to fill the back four innings of a game when a starter only lasts five innings, he can do so and do it with confidence.

How will these pieces fall in in front of Hendriks?

Bummer emerged as perhaps the most important piece in the White Sox bullpen in recent seasons, and he got a long-term contract extension last spring to prove it. He has the ability to log more than one inning at a time, and he's done it with great success in the later innings. Look to him to be Hendriks' primary setup man but someone who could also pitch the sixth or seventh (or both) depending on the game situation. Marshall had a good enough 2020 that he figures to be heavily used in the later innings once more. Heuer and Foster emerged last season as stellar high-leverage options and would figure to be next on the list.

Then there's Crochet, whose role is still somewhat of a mystery. The team envisions him as a starting pitcher over the long term, meaning it's possible they could choose to get him ready for that job by sending him to the minor leagues in 2021. But he was jaw-dropping with his triple-digit fastball in the small amount of work he did out of the 'pen, and it was his injury in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series that derailed the White Sox pitching plan more than anything in the final game of their season. This offseason, even Hahn has pointed to the tantalizing option of continuing to use the mostly inexperienced but hyper-talented Crochet as a big league reliever.

It takes a great bullpen to be a World Series contender. Hendriks not only gives the White Sox a great end to that bullpen but helps keep it great everywhere else.

