Deep team only gets deeper as Sharks acquire Nyquist

A San Jose Sharks team that appears to be as stacked as they come found a way to become deeper late on Sunday night.

The Sharks sent a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Detroit Red Wings to take over Gustav Nyquist‘s services — just hours after the Sharks downed Detroit 5-3 on Sunday evening (a game Nyquist scored in).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The deal is great value for the Sharks.

Nyquist helps round out the Sharks top-nine, and will likely slot in on a line with Joe Thornton and Kevin Labanc as he begins his life in the shark tank. He has 13 goals and 49 points in 62 games this season and is three assists and five points shy of matching career highs in both categories.

“Gustav is a talented, versatile forward who plays with speed and a strong hockey sense,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. “His track record of strong play and character speak for themselves and we’re very excited to add him to our dressing room.”