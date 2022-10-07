Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry: 5 reasons Auburn will struggle Saturday

We are nearing the 24-hour mark before the 127th kickoff in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. A crucial game for the Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin as he tried to end Georgia’s home winning streak. Kirby Smart will look to counter with his terrifying defense. They haven’t allowed more than 10.8 points per game over the last two seasons.

It will take a herculean-like effort from Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby, and the Tigers’ offense to knock off the defending national champions. While the home team has looked mortal over the last two games against Kent State and Missouri, Auburn’s offense has looked pedestrian.

Auburn Wire breaks down five reasons why the Tigers will struggle ‘Between the Hedges’ in this SEC rivalry matchup.

The weekly disappearance of Tank Bigsby

It isn’t by the fault of Tank Bigsby, but his weekly disappearance from the offense is a detriment to the team’s success. This season getting Tank the ball early has been a focal point. Of his 69 carries, 32 have come in the first quarter leaving 37 total carries spread over the final three quarters of games. It isn’t like the team had to abandon the run, they have led in the first half of every game with the exception of Penn State, they trailed 14-6.

Head coach Bryan Harsin needs to feed his junior running back, a lot more than just 27 carries in the second half of games. That breaks down to just 5.4 second half carries per game and 1.8 fourth quarter carries.

Simply put, Brock Bowers

When it comes to the Georgia offense, they are more of a passing threat than running these days. They have the talent but Stetson Bennett has risen to the occasion of attacking through the air. One reason for the success has been tight end Brock Bowers.

This season he has accounted for 424 yards of offense and 5 touchdowns. With a blistering 18.4 yards per touch, Bowers has become a highlight reel waiting to happen. If Auburn struggles to minimize the damage, then it will be a long day between the hedges.

Georgia's run game gets going

Despite the fact that Georgia’s passing game gets all the headlines, the rushing game is still dangerous. They have been throwing the ball to get between the 20s but it has been the ground game that punches in the touchdowns.

Georgia ranks 6th in FBS with 15 rushing touchdowns on the year and Auburn’s defense ranks 99th in FBS in rushing touchdowns surrendered with 10. Strength vs weakness. Auburn is better at defending the passing game, they are 3rd in the nation with just 2 touchdowns surrendered through the air.

Georgia's staunch defense

Kirby Smart earned his reputation as a defensive mind under the tutelage of Nick Saban. It has been his calling card and his defensive unit plays at an elite level. Sure we have seen some hiccups, but that could have awoken a sleeping giant. They still only give up 10.8 points per game.

The Georgia defense ranks No. 8 and No. 1 in terms of passing and rushing touchdowns surrendered. You can find some success against them between the 20s but the redzone is a different scenario. They tighten up and it shows, UGA allows just 37.5% of redzone opportunities to be converted into six points. A tall task for Auburn.

Auburn's second half offense

We have heard it for a couple of weeks now. Bryan Harsin’s offenses disappear in the second half of football games.

Game First Half Second Half Result at Penn State 10 10 Lost 28-20 at LSU 10 14 Won 24-19 vs Georgia 3 7 Lost 34-10 at Arkansas 14 24 Won 38-23 vs Ole Miss 28 3 Won 31-20 at Texas A&M 3 0 Lost 20-3 vs Mississippi St 28 6 Lost 43-34 vs South Carolina 14 3 Lost 21-17 vs Alabama 7 3 Lost 24-22 (OT) vs Penn State 6 6 Lost 41-12 vs Mizzou 14 0 Won 17-14 (OT) vs LSU 17 0 Lost 21-17

In the last eight games against Power Five opposition, Auburn is averaging just 2.6 points per game in the second half. The team is 2-6 in that span. Ever since the Arkansas game in 2021, the Tigers second half offense is a no-call, no-show. If the trend continues against the Bulldogs it could be all she wrote for Bryan Harsin’s tenure on the Plains.

