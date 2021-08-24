Deep sleepers, hot starters and head-scratching draft strategy questions
Andy Behrens is joined by Jennifer Eakins from 4-for-4 Football, and new to the Yahoo Fantasy team, to talk about deep sleepers and potential hot starters as we head into fantasy football draft season.
During this live broadcast, Andy and Jennifer also took questions from viewers, which lead to lots of discussion around different draft strategies and how effective they are in different sized leagues.
