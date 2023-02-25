Deep Impact: Jalin Hyatt would provice Cowboys game-changer moments

Speed cannot be taught, and the Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of it on offense. As the club prepares their preliminary list of prospects for April’s draft they may want to focus on Jalin Hyatt, the speedy slot receiver who invoked fear in SEC defensive coordinators’ hearts.

Hyatt is a talented wide receiver prospect who is expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. A University of Tennessee junior, Hyatt was the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner. He racked up 1,267 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns at an impressive 18.9 yards per reception.

The statement moment of Hyatt’s college career came against the Alabama Crimson Tide when he delivered an eye-popping performance, hauling in six receptions for 207 yards and five touchdowns. His exceptional play throughout the season earned him a spot on the All-American team.

Hyatt’s speed is one of his greatest assets and is expected to impress at the NFL combine. With elite speed that could see him run the 40-yard dash in the 4.3 range, Hyatt has the potential to be a game-changing player at the professional level. While he has primarily played as a slot in college, his skills and athleticism suggest he has the potential to excel in a variety of roles on the field.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-0

Listed Weight: 180 pounds

Games Played in 2022:

Jersey Number: 11

Age: 21

Stats (2022): 67 receptions, 1267 yards, 15 touchdowns, 5 dropped passes

Games watched: 2022- Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina

Best game: Alabama (2022)

Strengths

Elite Speed: Can beat cornerbacks and the fastest DBs Often given comical amount of cushion by defenders, setting up easy separation on comeback routes

Impressive Physical Traits: Long arms and larger frame for carrying more weight Plays bigger than his size and has a great catch radius

Excellent Receiver: Tracks the ball well downfield and runs under long throws better than anyone in his class Amazing catch-and-run threat, consistently picking up big yardage after the catch Savvy, natural pass-catcher with reliable hands Shows elite initial quickness off the line of scrimmage

Solid Blocker: Effective blocker despite his slender frame

Top-end Productivity: Performed at his best against some of the best teams on Tennessee’s schedule. Had six receptions, 207 yards and five TDs against Alabama.



Story continues

Weaknesses

One big year of production. Exploded onto the scene in 2022 but had pedestrian production in the two years prior

Limited Route Tree: Will require time to adapt to a pro offense, as his route tree has been quite limited. Almost exclusively ran deep routes out of the slot and when used in motion, ran wheel routes. His route tree was limited to three to four routes.

Slot Receiver: Played most of his snaps from the slot and has rarely faced press coverage challenges. Lined up in the slot 85% of his snaps in 2022.

Potential Struggle: Will see more exotic coverages in the NFL. Hyatt will need to gain a better feel for zone coverage.

He was not required to utilize many releases in college. Will need to add additional releases to his toolbox.

His ability to produce with the ball in his hands comes from his speed. Not a ton of wiggle in his game.

Won’t break many tackles. Forced 8 missed tackles in 2022, tied for 152nd in the NCAA

Fit for the Cowboys

The potential addition of Hyatt to Mike McCarthy’s West Coast offense with Dak Prescott could prove beneficial with his ability to generate explosive plays down the field.

As a deep threat, Hyatt could create opportunities for explosive plays by extending the field vertically, and his speed may force defenses to respect his abilities, leading to the opening up of more space for shorter and intermediate routes.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire