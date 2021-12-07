A deep dive into the Patriots’ passing game against Buffalo

Here at Touchdown Wire, we strive to provide deep analysis into all aspects of football. We’ll take you inside an impressive punt, break down an important field goal, or dive into a resurging NFC franchise.

So when a quarterback turns in the kind of performance we saw during Monday Night Football, you know we will be on the case.

In the New England Patriots’ win over the Buffalo Bills Monday night, rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed two of his three passing attempts for 19 yards. Now, obviously the weather was a factor, with wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour impacting all three phases of the game. Still, when football things happen, we try and provide insight.

So, in that spirit, let us now break all three passes down. To the tape!

Mac Jones All. Three. Throws. *A play-action design

*Another play-action design

*A professional screen pic.twitter.com/gEi34gehfX — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 7, 2021

Of course, the biggest part of New England’s win on the offensive side of the football was what the Patriots were able to do in the run game. To that end, please enjoy these three examples of New England just running “G Lead” at and through the Bills’ heavy defensive fronts. As you watch these three plays, pay attention not only to guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason on their pulls to the outside, but how blocks from David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown work to give them the ability to pull, as well as what fullback Jakob Johnson does in leading the backs to the outside:

Never a bad time to show love to the men up front.