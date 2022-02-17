Deep dive on Michael Carter's rookie season and how he can impact Jets in 2022

Michael Carter Treated Image

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking an in-depth look at the seasons for the Jets' 2021 rookie class. We continue today with a look at running back Michael Carter, who was drafted out of North Carolina with the second pick of round four.

After a solid training camp and preseason campaign, Carter looked set to be part of the running back by committee approach on offense, as he would be splitting time with the likes of Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman. However, it didn’t take long for him to establish himself as the No. 1 back and start earning the lion’s share of playing time and touches.

In just the second game of the regular season, Carter led the Jets in rushing with 59 yards on 11 carries while adding 12 and 17-yard catches.

He was consistent during the first several games and constantly impressed with his ability to avoid tacklers in space and fall forward at the end of a run, although he didn't break a long run or have a true breakout game. He scored his first touchdown in the win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and then added another the following week.

It was in the Week 8 win over the eventual AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals that Carter’s true breakout came. He rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 95 yards as Mike White quarterbacked the Jets to a surprising 34-31 win.

By now, Carter was firmly entrenched as the No. 1 back, averaging 77 yards from scrimmage per game over the next three weeks. However, his season was temporarily derailed by an ankle injury, causing him to have to spend time on injured reserve.

Carter returned from the injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, but was limited as the team eased him back into the fray. But he followed this up by registering the first 100-yard game of his career in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

He then broke a 55-yard run – his longest of the season -- early in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was unfortunately knocked out of the game with a concussion before he could add to that.



New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) rushes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.

By the end of the season, Carter ended up just shy of 1,000 yards from scrimmage, as he led the team with 639 rushing yards at a healthy clip of 4.3 yards per carry.

Had Carter not missed time due to injury, he would have had a decent chance to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark. That’s the first key to his continued success in 2022. Carter has proven he can handle a starter’s workload but will need to prove he can last the full season.

As is often the case with young running backs, blocking in pass-protection is another key area. Many draft prospects don’t have much experience of doing this, especially against NFL-caliber defenders. It will often keep young running backs off the field if they’re not ready to handle these assignments, so it’s a good sign for Carter that he was able to earn and hang onto a starting role.

However, it’s still an area where Carter needs to improve, having given up three sacks in 2021.

The other area where Carter will need to develop further is as a receiving threat. While he was productive in the first half of the season, mostly on dump-off passes that allowed him to work in space, he has yet to establish himself as any kind of downfield threat as he didn’t catch a single pass 10 yards down the field in 2021.



New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) carries the ball on a touchdown run in the first quarter during a Week 8 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31

If Carter can improve his route-running so he can split out wide or in the slot and exploit coverage mismatches, that will add another dimension to his game.

Down the stretch, Carter wasn’t productive at all in the passing game, despite having been earlier in the season. After Week 9, he only had 19 receiving yards on 10 targets and it’s somewhat surprising they didn’t use him more often after he had averaged almost 10 yards per catch to that point. Having dropped five passes on the season, he can also work at improving his focus.

The Jets will head into 2022 with Carter penciled in as the No. 1 back. Although they’ll still platoon him with a couple of other players – perhaps a veteran and third-down specialist – Carter can take his game to the next level by staying healthy and increasing his passing game contributions.