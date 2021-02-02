Deep Dive on Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley, including a scout's take: 'He’s proved me wrong'

Immanuel Quickley with MSG background in different panels TREATED ART

It has been quite the ride for 21-year-old Immanuel Quickley since being drafted by the Knicks with the No. 25 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft in November.

At the time of the selection, Quickley -- one of many University of Kentucky products the Knicks have added recently -- was viewed by some as a reach at No. 25, with CBS Sports grading the pick a D+.

In their analysis of Quickley after the draft, CBS Sports wrote that "his upside just does not match this place in the draft, but he could be a good shooter if nothing else."



It should be noted that while the CBS Sports draft grade of Quickley looks especially bad in retrospect, what Quickley has done during his short time in the league has surprised most people.

But while Quickley's rise has been meteoric and a bit shocking, it appears to be sustainable.

Here's a deep dive on the young guard, who has Knicks fans, teammates, his coaches, and players on other NBA teams raving...

WHAT QUICKLEY DOES WELL

While playing just 19.7 minutes per contest, Quickley has averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 18 games this season.

Among rookies, Quickley's 12.6 points per game ranks behind only Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the most in the NBA this season. Edwards is averaging 13.6 points per game while playing 26.0 minutes per contest -- roughly six more minutes than Quickley averages.

Quickley's floater in the lane has been among his most talked about attributes, but he has also been nearly perfect from the free-throw line (he is shooting 94 percent) and is making 41 percent of his shots from the floor.

Quickley is shooting a shade under 36 percent from downtown, and he ordinarily has a good feel for the moment when hoisting threes.

The rapport Quickley has developed with his teammates -- including Austin Rivers -- has been impressive to watch develop, and his coachability and desire to learn has been off the charts.

Before this past Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Quickley watched how superstar Kawhi Leonard prepared on the court.

Story continues

"I’m intrigued on just watching the best players and what they do, their habits," Quickley said after the game. "I ask a lot of questions. I’m just a really curious person. So just watching what he does, wasn’t going to really bother him or nothing, ask him questions. But just seeing how he carries himself, what type of pro he is and just really that. I was just intrigued at seeing the best players at our game and what they do."



ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

It's hard to find serious holes in Quickley's game, but he has had some really tough shooting nights, including going 1-for-11 from the field against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 26.

Quickley has had two other dismal shooting nights aside from the one against the Jazz. He shot 1-of-9 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 8 and went just 1-for-10 against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 11.

On a team that features so many players who aren't good shooters -- including Elfrid Payton (more on him below), Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, and Obi Toppin -- Payton is going to shoot a lot. And despite the three unsightly shooting nights, he has been mostly very good.

Quickley has struggled a bit with turnovers lately, coughing it up twice three times in the last six games after turning it over twice or more just two times in his first 12 games.

But looking at that relatively low amount of turnovers in such a small sample size is a bit of a nitpick, especially for a rookie who is still trying to mesh with new teammates during his first year in the league.

THE BUZZ ON QUICKLEY

A scout's take:

"I thought he’d be able to make shots, but I didn’t see him as a distributor at this level. He’s proved me wrong. I’m sure I’m not the only one. I don’t know if he’s a future lead guard for them -- maybe he’s best as a scorer next to another pass-first guard -- but he’s a piece for them, that’s for sure."



Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus notes in an upcoming episode of The Putback with Ian Begley that Quickley has taken advantage of the spacing of the NBA game:

"He’s a guy that thrives in space. Sometimes in college, teams are able to load up the lane -- they’re able to play extreme help-side. I think you see with his confidence in his handle and his ability to get to space -- and obviously now we’re all seeing this floater that he has -- how well he’s able to use that in (extra) space (in the NBA)."

OUTLOOK

While Elfrid Payton is still the starting point guard -- much to the chagrin of most Knicks fans who are screaming for head coach Tom Thibodeau to insert Quickley -- it will be a huge surprise if Quickley doesn't crack the lineup at some point in the near future. And once he does, the hope will be that he stays there.

For now, even though Quickley continues to come off the bench, he is the one often on the court in crunch time. And his minutes have been ticking up. He played 30 minutes on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, while Payton played only 18 minutes.

As far as Quickley's long-term Knicks future, he seems like one member of an emerging three-headed monster that includes RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

The Knicks still have a long way to go when it comes to convincing stars to again want to play in New York, but if Quickley, Barrett, and Randle continue to perform the way they have, Madison Square Garden could be a desired destination as soon as this offseason.