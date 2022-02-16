Deep dive on Kadarius Toney's rookie season and how he can impact Giants in 2022

Kadarius Toney Treated Image

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking an in-depth look at the 2021 seasons for the Giants' 2021 rookie class. We begin with a look at first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who was taken 20th overall out of Florida.

Dave Gettleman did what some believed to be the impossible in the 2021 NFL Draft: He traded down. The Chicago Bears wanted Justin Fields and the Giants, who were jumped by the Philadelphia Eagles with their target WR DeVonta Smith being selected at No. 10, made the move to go to No. 20.

But they still ended up taking a wide receiver in Toney when they were eventually back on the clock.

Toney's college career showcased blazing speed and agility, as the Gators used him in multiple facets in their offense and special teams. The Giants were getting a gadget player who could wreck havoc in an offense ... if used correctly.

And, well, not many believed that Jason Garrett, the Giants' offensive coordinator who was eventually fired midseason, could do it.

But Toney's rookie year was the definition of a roller coaster, though there is still much optimism surrounding No. 89. Let's take a look at what he accomplished, and more importantly, what his impact can be in 2022 and beyond...

Slow Start

On paper, the Giants didn't necessarily need a receiver that early in the draft. They had just added Kenny Golladay and still had Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. Maybe adding someone in the mid-to-late rounds would've done the trick.

But the Giants clearly saw the effects that Toney could have on the field and they made the play for him. Unfortunately, though, Toney's Giants career started very slowly.

He contracted COVID-19 that hurt him during training camp and didn't allow him to get ready for the season with the rest of the group. Even when he returned, it was a methodic play to make sure he was 100 percent. He didn't play in a single preseason game, but was able to suit up for his debut -- though it wasn't one to remember.

Story continues

Toney got just two targets for minus-two yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, playing only five offensive snaps and then didn't see a target in 19 offensive snaps (28 percent) in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team. Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons wasn't much better, either. He had two catches on three targets for 16 yards, although playing 66 percent of snaps was a step in the right direction.

Still, through the first three weeks, the team's first-round pick was barely used on offense and the Giants were 0-3. Fans were grumbling, with some saying Toney wasn't the right move.

NOLA and Dallas Coming Out Party

But then the Giants traveled to New Orleans to face the Saints in Week 4. They'd catch their first victory in an overtime thriller, and Toney was a main reason why the offense finally saw some scoring.

He had six catches on nine targets -- all career-highs to that point -- and probably had the most insane first down in Giants history (or recent history).

The elusiveness was on full display here and throughout the game. His first step is explosive and the reminders of Tyreek Hill all made sense in this one.

But then there was an absolute explosion of production in the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Toney was named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Week after hauling in 10 catches for 189 yards.

It was an unceremonious ending considering he punched a Cowboy and was ejected in the second half. But nevertheless, Toney made his mark and showed the league what he was able to do.

Injuries Galore

The injury bug that was hurting the Giants all season eventually caught up with Toney. He ended up missing a total of seven games due to multiple ailments, and it was a clear miss on the receiving side of the offense.

Toney got hurt against the Los Angeles Rams at home, missed Week 7, and though he played in Weeks 8-11, he missed Weeks 12-15 and Weeks 17-18.

That just doesn't help rookie development.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field for warm ups MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Impact in 2022

With a brand new coaching staff led by Brian Daboll, there's many optimistic people surrounding Big Blue who think the offense will take a giant leap forward. Of course, work needs to be done on the line to give a quarterback time to throw the ball to guys like Toney.

But you can bet Daboll will make sure to ball to him.

Toney is someone who can just destroy a defense. Whether it's a screen, a slant, a deep ball -- it doesn't matter. He's going to make people miss regardless, and that's the type of player a modern NFL offense needs.

Daboll and his staff might not say it themselves, but the comparisons to Hill just make sense when you view Toney's skill set. I expect him to be a beacon for Daniel Jones to recognize defensive coverages because Toney should always be moving around in motion pre-snap.

From there, getting him involved on short routes and letting his natural abilities take over, as well as the occasional deep shot, works. But I think Toney can easily become the No. 1 receiver on this team as long as he can be consistent in his catchability, and ever so important, stay on the football field.

Health was already a factor in his rookie season. In 2022 and beyond, just being on the field will make the Giants better. Once kickoff happens, the rest should be a piece of cake for Toney.

