Deep dive on Jason Pinnock's rookie season and how he may impact the Jets in 2022

Jason Pinnock treated image with green jersey

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking an in-depth look at the rookie season for the Jets' 2021 rookie class. We continue today with a look at defensive back Jason Pinnock, who was drafted out of Pittsburgh in the fifth round.

The Jets took a pragmatic approach to the cornerback position last season. Rather than using a high pick or signing a big-name free agent, the Jets opted to bring in three rookies to compete for a role as the other starter along with Bryce Hall.



It was easy to see how Pinnock could profile into a cornerback role with his ability to press at the line and match up with bigger wide receivers. However, Echols would ultimately win the starting role on the outside, relegating Pinnock to a reserve role.

Over the first seven games, Pinnock didn’t play at all on defense and was a healthy scratch four times as he struggled to establish a role for himself. He had missed some time in preseason, which didn’t help his chances.

From midseason on, Pinnock gradually started to see action as the Jets started operating a dime personnel package in 3rd-and-long situations. This grouping saw the Jets line up with four defensive linemen, one linebacker and six defensive backs with Pinnock’s role varying, depending on how the offense lined up.

With three weeks to go in the season Pinnock had still only played 27 defensive snaps and was yet to make a significant positive impact with a few plays going against him despite being in good position.

However, due to injuries and positive Covid-19 tests, the Jets needed someone to fill in at safety against the Jaguars in Week 16, so Pinnock got his first career start at the free safety position. Pinnock played well and the Jets won, so they kept using him in that role over the last two games as well.



Pinnock didn’t give up anything in coverage and showcased some excellent range on a pass breakup, but it was against the run where he was also surprisingly effective. He didn’t miss any tackles and showed a willingness to step into the box and make plays against the run. He also displayed good instincts in blowing up a couple of read-option plays.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fumbles the ball with tackles by New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.

What you want from your deep safety is that he won’t make any obvious mistakes and never lets anyone get behind him. Pinnock provided exactly this over those last three games, although there were a couple of occasions where he was initially out of position and had to recover where a better throw might have been successful. However, this is something which will hopefully happen less as he gains more experience in the role.

After the season, Pinnock told the media that he sees his future at safety and suggested that this is where he plans to compete for playing time in 2022 and beyond. At the moment, there’s an obvious vacancy at the safety position with 2020 draft pick Ashtyn Davis yet to prove himself and veteran Marcus Maye out of contract.

However, the Jets have plenty of cap space and there are some solid starting safeties about to hit the market. If the Jets were to sign someone like Jessie Bates III or Marcus Williams, they’d immediately be locked into one of those starting roles. They could also draft a potential starter, with some analysts projecting Kyle Hamilton to them with the fourth pick. It’s not impossible they could sign a safety and draft one as well.

The Jets seem high on Pinnock’s potential after how well he performed during those three games but how confident they are in his potential to be a long-term starter will factor into how they approach the offseason. For Pinnock, with a full offseason to prepare for this role, he will hope to prove himself and gain a full-time role, but looks set to face plenty of competition whatever happens.