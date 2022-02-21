Deep dive on Jamien Sherwood’s rookie season and how he might impact Jets in 2022

Jamien Sherwood treated art 2022

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking an in-depth look at the rookie season for the Jets' 2021 rookie class. We continue today with a look at linebacker Jamien Sherwood, who was drafted out of Auburn in the fifth round.

Sherwood was the first of two linebackers selected by the Jets in last year’s draft, each of whom had actually played the safety position in college. These selections signify the recent shift towards smaller players with more range at the linebacker positions, a trend which the Jets’ coaching staff has been on board with for some time as they strive for a move towards “positionless football”.

With C.J. Mosley returning and a significant one-year deal being given to Jarrad Davis, it seemed likely that Sherwood and his fellow day three pick Hamsah Nasirildeen probably would only see action in a rotational role and on special teams as they got a chance to develop into their new role.



Unfortunately, despite Mosley’s season which saw him winning the team’s MVP award, things didn’t really go to plan at this position. Davis was injured in preseason which saw Sherwood thrust into a starting role sooner than intended on opening day. This didn’t go to plan either, as he suffered an early foot injury which knocked him out of that game and caused him to miss the next one.

Sherwood returned in week three, but he looked out of his depth in the blowout loss to the Broncos. The Jets instead decided to turn to Quincy Williams, who had been claimed off waivers before the opener and moved Sherwood into more of a situational role, within which he seemed significantly more comfortable over the next few weeks.

However, ahead of the road game in New England, it was Mosley who went down with an injury, forcing the Jets to increase Sherwood’s role again. During this game, he played a season high 52 snaps and again struggled as the team was once again blown out. His day ended with more misfortune as he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the second half.

Story continues

In all, Sherwood played in five games, starting four, and recorded 15 tackles. He didn’t really make any impact plays as he had no tackles for loss, quarterback hits or passes defensed. While he didn’t give up much in coverage, he had a few costly missed tackles and a key pass interference penalty. He also endured serious issues getting off blocks at the second level in the running game.

Head coach Robert Saleh had praised Sherwood both before and during the season, lauding his mindset, communication skills and command of the defense and saying he was excited about his future.



https://sny.tv/articles/jets-rookie-jamien-sherwood-on-lb-transition-scheme-wise-it-s-easy-for-me-

The main concern about Sherwood, aside from his inexperience at the linebacker position, was whether his lack of size could limit him when playing in the box or affect his durability. Each of these issues manifested themselves in 2021 and the fact he suffered a serious injury could affect his ability to maximize any desired strength gains during the offseason to mitigate these concerns.

Sherwood arguably showed the most potential when he was dropping into coverage, as he had a nice pass deflection in preseason and made a few good open field tackles on shorter passes during the regular season. The Jets could perhaps look at a situational coverage role as being the best way of using Sherwood next year, or at least until he shows he can get off blocks in the running game.

Looking ahead, the Jets may have been hoping for Sherwood to naturally progress into a bigger role in 2022, but the injury and his initial struggles will have no doubt set back his progress. While Davis was a disappointment and is unlikely to be re-signed, Williams grew into his role and Saleh was excited about his progress, calling him a potential future pro bowler.

On the whole, though, the linebacker play was too inconsistent and a key factor in the team’s struggles against the run. That, along with the fact that the team will be looking for Mosley’s long-term replacement, has many analysts speculating that they could target a linebacker early in the draft. If they do, Sherwood’s path to a significant role in 2022 becomes even more difficult.

The Jets’ system only uses two linebackers most of the time and even operates out of a dime package with only one linebacker on the field sometimes, so the third linebacker in the rotation won’t necessarily get many reps anyway. Realistically, that’s the role Sherwood will have to compete for in 2022 if he can get healthy.