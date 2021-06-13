A Deep Dive on Insurance Running Backs









The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

In 2015, Le'Veon Bell was suspended for the first two games of the season. He came back in Week 3, played six games, and tore his MCL in Week 8. DeAngelo Williams took over as the workhorse and finished as the RB4 in PPR formats. His preseason best ball ADP was 169.6. In games Bell missed, Williams averaged a whopping 21.5 points.

Here's the thing: Williams was the exception rather than the rule. In fact, it's those situations that lead fantasy players to make the suboptimal decision of drafting a running back who is purely an insurance policy. It's easy to draft two RBs on the same team and think you have that backfield locked up for the entire season, but it usually doesn't work out that way in practice – even if the RB1 actually does get hurt.

With that in mind, let's dive into the data to see why it's usually a poor decision to draft this type of back.

Methodology

First, we have to define what it means to be an RB1 so we know which RBs actually qualify as insurance backs.

Over the last six seasons, the average difference in ADP between an NFL team's RB1 and RB2 was 98.5 spots. For this exercise, we'll say a gap smaller than that was a committee, while a disparity larger than that was a starter-and-backup situation. We're not interested in committees today, so we're just going to look at the second group.

We're also only going to hone in on situations where the starter had an ADP in the first four rounds. Matt Jones was a Round 6 pick in 2016, but you probably didn't feel the need to draft his backup to lock up the Washington backfield. By limiting our sample to the first four rounds, we make sure we're only looking at situations where you might actually want a backup RB solely as insurance. After all of this, we're left with a sample of 79 RBs since 2015.

Story continues

We'll assign each of them an insurance RB based on their most-drafted backup. The reason we're not using ADP is that it can be skewed in a small sample of drafts. For example, Mike Davis had an ever-so-slightly earlier ADP than Reggie Bonnafon last season, but Davis wasn't selected in 98.6% of best ball drafts.

A Deep Dive on Insurance RBs

Our sample of 79 starting RBs missed an average of 2.9 games between Week 1 and Week 16. 30 of them played all 15 games (38.0%). Another 12 missed just one game (15.2%). Right away, that's more than half the sample that missed one or fewer games.

16 of them missed six or more games (20.2%). Let's go one at a time to see how the preseason RB2 performed in those cases.

For those unfamiliar with best ball, the average win rate is 8.3% (100 percentage points divided by 12 teams per league). Since win rate data can be noisy, I also used local regression to estimate how many points you'd expect an RB to score based on their ADP. The RBs listed above averaged a 7.9% win rate and 7.7 points over ADP-based expectation. Let that sink in: Even if you only look at cases where a starting RB missed significant time, insurance RBs still posted a below-average win rate and barely returned value at ADP.

It's clear we are overconfident in predicting who is going to emerge in the event of an injury. Some of these guys – Ellington, Bonnafon, Lewis – went so late that role uncertainty was baked into their ADP. Others – Davis, Michael, Anderson, McFadden – were being picked as the clear backup in every single draft and ended up as an afterthought.

We think we know more than we do. It's a human thing. We can capitalize on that because there's an edge in knowing the market is overconfident. Even when it looks like an RB is next in line, so much can happen throughout an NFL season to prevent that player from actually producing. Maybe their team opts for a committee approach if the starter goes down. Maybe they sign or trade for someone else. Maybe the RB2 gets hurt at the same time as the RB1. The opportunity of insurance backs even when an injury occurs is often much more fragile than ADP indicates.

Zooming out further, 49 of the 79 RBs in our sample sat out at least one game with an average of 4.7 missed games, which freed up 240 potential productive weeks for RB2s. In those games, the expected output out of an insurance RB was 9.4 PPR points. Think about that: If an RB1 missed a game, his preseason backup's expected value was just 9.4 points.

It's important to realize this is best ball-centric analysis. The process changes in season-long formats. In best ball, the cost of being wrong is much higher because it means you have to take a zero on your roster every week. If you picked Bonnafon in best ball last season, he probably never contributed to your team and there was absolutely nothing you could do about it. In season-long, you could have just dropped him as soon as the Panthers released him and picked up Davis instead. This is also dependent on when you're drafting. Bonnafon got cut before Week 1. If you were drafting the week before the season, you would have known to draft Davis instead.

Closing Remarks

In best ball, the risks of taking an insurance RB usually outweigh the benefits. First of all, we are overconfident in predicting who would emerge in the event of an injury. If a starting RB goes down, history indicates NFL teams rarely rely exclusively on the next RB in line – and we're not especially good at predicting who is the next RB in line. It's slightly different in redraft formats because you can manage your roster in-season, but this still tells us to be wary of holding an insurance back all season waiting for an injury to occur.