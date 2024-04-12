A Deep Dive on the Bears New OC with FOX Sports Carmen Vitali
Kaitlin talked with FOX Sports NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali this week. Carmen has some great insight on what to expect from new Bears Offensive Shane Waldron, and why his style of offense seems to be a good fit for Caleb Williams.
Kaitlin and Carmen also talked about what the Bears should do with the 9th pick. Carmen was thinking offense, but the player she feels would be a great fit in the Bears offense is not a name the Bears are often associated with in mock drafts.
