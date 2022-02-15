Deep Dive on Alijah Vera-Tucker’s rookie year and how he might impact Jets in 2022 NFL season

Alijah Vera-Tucker treated image with white jersey on

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking an in-depth look at the rookie season for the Jets' 2021 rookie class. We begin with a look at guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was selected with the 14th overall pick out of USC.

The Jets had earmarked Vera-Tucker as someone they definitely wanted to draft, but knew he wasn’t likely to last until their second pick at No. 23, so they opted to trade into the first half of the first round to get their man and he repaid that confidence with a solid first year.



In a season where so many of their players got injured, Vera-Tucker provided the Jets with some much-needed stability. He moved straight into the starting role at left guard and started 16 of the 17 games, leading the team in offensive snaps played. Ironically, that came after he had missed the entire preseason due to injury.



Disruptions elsewhere on offense couldn't have helped Vera-Tucker’s development, but he did make clear progress throughout the year. Initially, the plan was for him to line up alongside last year’s first round pick, Mekhi Becton, on the left side. However, Becton’s opening day knee injury would see him instead paired up with George Fant for most of the season.

Initial signs from Vera-Tucker were good, as he showed flashes of his run-blocking potential, although he surrendered too much interior pressure and still needed to improve on his consistency. Early in the season, head coach Robert Saleh pointed out that every week was a learning process for Vera-Tucker, who was constantly having to face tougher matchups than he had ever seen before in his career. However, he praised how Vera-Tucker was learning from these challenges and getting better all the time.

Sure enough, Vera-Tucker had great games against the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons before the bye week and then took his game to the next level after the bye. The Jets were noticeably able to give Vera-Tucker less help as the season went along, freeing up center Connor McGovern to make more of an impact. The Jets were also able to open up their playbook and diversify their running attack by giving Vera-Tucker more assignments where he could use his athletic ability to make reach blocks or climb to the second level.

Story continues

Down the stretch, the Jets’ running game improved statistically as the team went over 100 rushing yards five times in the second half of the year, after doing so just once in the first half. This was a clear sign they were blocking better as a unit. Ironically, though, the one game Vera-Tucker missed represented their largest output of the year as they racked up 273 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Vera-Tucker on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



Jul 28, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

After Vera-Tucker returned, he had one of his best games of the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that McGovern had been lost for the season at the end of the previous game. However, when Fant also got injured, the offensive line as a group struggled in the final game, surrendering nine sacks against the Buffalo Bills.

For the season as a whole, Vera-Tucker gave up just two sacks and was called for five penalties, although he had none in his last five games. As a result, he was justifiably named to the All-Rookie team after the season.

After such an encouraging first year, the Jets are optimistic about Vera-Tucker’s future in the short-term and further into the future. The Jets will hope he can take his game to the next level and put into practice everything he learned in Year 1 rather than having to learn on the fly. His familiarity with the scheme and NFL life in general will make things easier for him, too.

The one unknown is whether the Jets can rely on Becton returning in 2022 and how easy it will be for Vera-Tucker to establish chemistry with him if he does. The Jets had visions of these two youngsters forming a dynamic partnership on the left side, but they barely played together and didn’t even get much practice time alongside one another last season.

Becton was originally expected to return before the end of the 2021 season, but his recovery took longer than expected. Saleh has said there will be a competition between Fant and Becton for the left tackle position next year, but the Jets will hope Becton can get himself fully healthy and move seamlessly back into the lineup.

For Vera-Tucker, though, everything is moving in the right direction and -- regardless of who lines up on either side of him -- he should be well-positioned to build on an impressive first season.