Deep crop of receiver prospects descending on Indianapolis

Wide receiver might not be the most highly valued position, but the NFL isn’t immune to the laws of supply and demand.

And heading into this year’s Scouting Combine, that makes that group intriguing.

Via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, recent trends and a deep crop of talented players makes this year’s receiver class one of the most interesting to watch.

In fact, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has graded 27 receivers with top-three-round grades this year, and with around 100 picks in those rounds (once comp picks are added), that represents more than a quarter of the actual picks in the top three rounds.

That group includes a couple of high-end prospects like Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, but the position is marked by depth at a time when teams are willing to wait a bit to fill the position.

Perhaps as a reflex to three top-10 receivers from the 2017 NFL Draft underachieving (Corey Davis, Mike Williams, and John Ross), teams seem more willing to wait. Last year, 12 receivers went in a 52-pick span from the late first to the early third round, and produced a number of producers including A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, Marquise Brown, D.K. Metcalf and others.

“It’s not just last year where we’ve seen the day two group [rounds two and three] outshine or at least be neck and neck with the day one group,” Jeremiah said. “I think this class this year goes deeper than that. Last year, I probably had 18 or 19 players with top-three-round grades. This year there’s just more of them.

“And it makes sense, with the way the game is being played. These college teams are playing four and five wide receivers at all times. These guys are catching a million balls and the NFL offenses are still asking these guys to swallow a phone book playbook. When you look at what Deebo Samuel did in the Super Bowl . . . Just get the ball in his hands. Use him in the run game. Throw to him. Everything.”

Jeremiah said this group of receivers is the best he’s graded in 18 years of scouting, which makes the sorting process which begins this week fascinating to monitor.