'Deep care' for DWU is obvious to new men's basketball coach Kevin Williamson

May 17—MITCHELL — Kevin Williamson is moving 1,650 miles to a new place to be the men's basketball coach at Dakota Wesleyan University.

But the 20th men's basketball coach in Tiger history feels right at home with landing the job in Mitchell.

"I knew the basics of the job well before it was on my radar and open," Williamson said. "I've known about the Corn Palace, I've known about the attendance. I've known that there's a deep care for DWU from the community and in the (Great Plains Athletic Conference). It's a big deal. That's what I've wanted."

The past month has been a whirlwind for Williamson, who said he was already looking for a new challenge as a coach when his previous university, the University of Saint Katherine in San Marcos, California, closed its doors due to financial reasons in late April. At the same time, his interview process with DWU athletic director Ross Cimpl was proceeding as well. Named the new coach on May 13, Williamson told the Mitchell Republic that the genuine care that DWU leaders exhibited in its coaching search and what he knows about the community and the university has him excited to be leading the Tigers in replacing former coach Matt Wilber.

A San Diego native, Williamson coached Saint Katherine to 83 wins over the past five seasons and led the Firebirds to two NAIA tournament appearances, including a 23-9 mark in 2023-24.

Williamson, who was in charge of compliance matters at USK, said students and staff found out about the closure without warning and was notified via email. For the basketball team, the news came off a 23-win season and a trip to the NAIA tournament for the Firebirds, which only had 14 players on the roster but all were set to return. His first few thoughts went to getting his basketball players to new universities and having all of their paperwork — whatever he could get his hands on with the college that was closing immediately — in order to transfer.

"We were loaded and all of the guys were sitting there dumbfounded about how this could happen. ... They did a great job for me, they were phenomenal, on the court, off the court, in the classroom. That was my only thought for the next week, how can I get guys to their next home," said Williamson, adding that the players and coaches have found other places to continue in college basketball.

At the same time, the courtship with DWU was already in the works. Williamson said Cimpl texted him some encouraging words about the school closure news. Williamson said it was obvious from the time he started interacting with DWU leaders, they cared about the job and getting the right person in the men's basketball coaching job.

"I was searching for not just another head coaching job but the right head coaching job at a place where you can build a program continuously and build a legacy," Williamson said. "And that's what I wanted and that's what I felt going through the process, especially through Ross Cimpl. I felt he really cared and you could feel that going through the process. It was definitely lengthier than other ones I've been on, it was way more thorough. He wanted you to, in detail, go through what your plan was to be a part of DWU and to create your legacy and what it would look like."

Williamson said he's known Wilber for about 10 years since he worked as an assistant coach in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with stops at Minnesota Duluth and Bemidji State, and also was an NCAA Division I assistant coach at what is now known as Utah Tech University. He was California State University-San Marcos, a Division II school, before taking the USK job and previously was head coach at a junior college in Washington state. (Wilber left DWU in March to become an assistant coach for player development with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.)

"I've met him and I knew the job was good," he said of Wilber. (He) did a phenomenal job and he left this in a really good position, I feel like it's loaded for me."

In an era when players can transfer for nearly any reason at any time, Williamson has been taking stock of his roster. He jokes it's the opposite of what John Calipari said when he was hired at Arkansas earlier this year, when Calipari bluntly said, "I met with the team — there is no team," because all of the players were in the transfer portal.

"This is the opposite of that," Williamson said. "I met the majority of the guys on my visit for my final interview. (Monday) was our first Zoom together with everyone in the picture and all of the main guys and returners. ... We have the main players that everyone knows that will be back. The roster is fairly set and we just need to maybe add some pieces."

The roster situation is good, Williamson said, thanks to DWU assistant coach Sam Nicholson, who ran the team in the interim period and stayed in contact with the current players to keep the squad together. Williamson said Nicholson will stay aboard to be his lead assistant.

"Sam did a phenomenal job of holding this thing together during the search process. I know some people said it was a long search process, it could have even been longer, honestly," Williamson said. "He wants to be back and I'm looking forward to working closer with him.

As for the style of play that Williamson will bring to the Tigers, he said his best teams have been the ones that play defense and rebound well.

"I think that's where we're going to hang our hat and how we're going to win, trying to get defensive stops that can turn into transition offense," he said, adding how his recent teams have been highly ranked in defensive efficiency, including top-25 each of the last two seasons.

Williamson said his teams generally play a fast pace, average between 75 and 85 points per game and rank among the nation's best teams for assist-to-turnover ratio, a stat DWU has traditionally been strong in, as well.

"We will be a good passing team, we will be unselfish, they'll move the ball," he said. "It's a fun thing that I think everyone will get behind. We like to have athletes out there that are fun to watch and we usually can shoot the ball pretty well."

Williamson said knowing the landscape of the Midwest basketball programs and the recruiting grounds in the region will be helpful. He said being an active NAIA coach will be even more important in transitioning to DWU.

"Especially right now in college basketball, it's extremely beneficial to walk into a situation that is set up well. From the administration and the school, it's incredibly helpful," he said. "Knowing the landscape of what you're walking into and knowing the Midwest, it's crucial."

Williamson's first game at the Corn Palace promises to be a bigger and better atmosphere than Saint Katherine, which essentially played in a business park warehouse and had temporary bleachers that only seat about 180 people. It also had support pillars just off the edge of the court that held up the roof and had to be padded in case players ran into them.

"It was super loud in our little gym but I want that feel of a big crowd," he said. "I know what that's like as a player, I know what that's like as a coach. I know it's a little late and it will be basically June 1 by the time I get up there and running, I want to get entrenched into the community as fast as I can."

Williamson said he's looking forward to moving to South Dakota. He's hoping to finish his move by June 1, in time for the annual DWU Teammakers booster club golf tournament.

"I'm looking forward to letting them get to know me and my wife and get out in the community and get our guys out there and see who I am and who we are," he said.