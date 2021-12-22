DeeJay Dallas 4-yard touchdown gives Seahawks 10-3 lead
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After being thoroughly outplayed by the Los Angeles Rams for the first 28 minutes on Tuesday night, the Seattle Seahawks have scored on consecutive drives to take a 10-3 lead.
DeeJay Dallas scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive by Seattle to give them their first lead of the night.
The Seahawks overcame a holding penalty by Damien Lewis that put them in first-and-20 to keep their drive moving. Russell Wilson hit Freddie Swain, who slipped a tackle to pick up 25 yards. DK Metcalf had a big third down conversion with a 12-yard gain on third-and-9 as well before consecutive runs from Dallas got the Seahawks in the end zone.
Seattle had been out-possessed by a 21:00-9:00 margin in the first half before getting a field goal in the final two minutes of the half to tie the game at 3-3 before the break.
DeeJay Dallas 4-yard touchdown gives Seahawks 10-3 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk