Deegan plans first Gander Truck Series start with DGR-Crosley for Kansas

Hailie Deegan will make her first career NASCAR national series start Oct. 17 at Kansas Speedway, it was announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old from California is set to drive the No. 17 Ford for DGR-Crosley in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Deegan currently drives full time for the organization in the ARCA Menards Series, steering the No. 4 entry, where she’s currently ranked third in the standings with four top-five and 16 top-10 finishes in 19 races.

Deegan has yet to win in the ARCA Menards Series, but does hold three victories from 2018-19 in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West — now known as the ARCA Menards Series West.

DGR-Crosley fields one full-time Gander Trucks team — the No. 15 of Tanner Gray. The No. 17 truck is a part-time option for multiple drivers, such as Deegan.

The Clean Harbors 200 is set for 4 p.m. ET next Saturday (FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It’ll be a 134-lap event around the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City.