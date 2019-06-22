Deegan nabs pole for Sonoma K&N Pro Series West race Hailie Deegan nabbed the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway. Deegan will be joined on the front row by Xfinity Series regular Noah Gragson, who qualified second. HOME TRACKS: Deegan scores pole position | Qualifying results for K&N West race Deegan won the Pro Series West's most recent […]

Hailie Deegan nabbed the pole position for Saturday’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway. Deegan will be joined on the front row by Xfinity Series regular Noah Gragson, who qualified second.

HOME TRACKS: Deegan scores pole position | Qualifying results for K&N West race

Deegan won the Pro Series West’s most recent race at Colorado after last-lap contact with teammate Derek Kraus. She has two wins and now has two poles on the season in the series.

RELATED: Deegan on Kraus: ‘We resolved our conflict from last race’

The field for Saturday’s race is filled with some big names — in addition to the K&N Pro Series West regulars, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Ryan Preece will be in the race in an effort to get more seat time at the California road course. Cole Custer, who has three Xfinity Series wins, is also in the race.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West takes to the track at 4:45 p.m. ET at Sonoma. You can watch the race on FansChoice.tv.

WATCH: Saturday‘s K&N West race on FansChoice.tv