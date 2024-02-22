DeeDee Hagemann's double-double helps Michigan State women's basketball get past Purdue

DeeDee Hagemann had a double-double helping the Michigan State women's basketball team win its second straight.

Hagemann had 13 points and 11 assists while helping the Spartans hold off Purdue for a 68-59 victory at Mackey Arena on Wednesday.

Hagemann went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds to help MSU (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten) close out the victory.

Tory Ozment and Julia Ayrault also had big baskets in the final stages for the Spartans after Purdue reduced a 15-point deficit with 7:09 to play to four with just 2:03 left. The baskets by Ozment and Ayrault and free throws by Hagemann helped MSU outscore the Boilermakers, 8-3, in the final 1:35.

Hagemann was one of five players to score in double figures for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock led MSU with a game-high 16 points, which included going 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Tory Ozment had 13 points, Julia Ayrault finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Moira Joiner had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans.

Abbey Ellis had a game-high 22 points to lead Purdue (11-15, 4-11).

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State women's basketball holds off Purdue