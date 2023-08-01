How Deebo's self-criticism will benefit 49ers in Lynch's opinion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — General manager John Lynch believes Deebo Samuel was an impact player in 2022, but he predicts the star wide receiver's self-critique will show up in positive ways during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Lynch explained Monday how Kyle Shanahan’s honesty with his players is a benefit for the 49ers' on-field product. Because Shanahan was a wide receiver, Lynch understands why his head coach sets such a high bar for the position group.

"He's tough on those guys," Lynch said. "He was real with Deebo and I applaud Deebo for not fighting that. It would be really easy to talk about his Madden rating or how popular of a player [he is]. Instead, he took a hard look at it and said, 'You know what? He's right.' "

Samuel took the challenge and ran with it, working on his cardiovascular and strength building routine throughout the offseason. The South Carolina product then infamously sent several photos of his newly reshaped physique to Shanahan.

What Samuel has shown on the field over the last week already is markedly different from last season’s training camp, which followed a contract dispute that he has called a distraction. The fifth-year pro already has made it known that there has been a noticeable difference in how he feels on the field during practice.

Samuel was by no means a slouch in 2022, registering 56 catches for 632 yards and two touchdown receptions, as well as racking up 42 carries for 232 yards and an additional three rushing touchdowns during the regular season.

But both Lynch and Shanahan knows their star player is capable of more, and during mandatory minicamp, Samuel admitted as much to his general manager

“He got himself in tremendous shape,” Lynch said of Samuel. “You see it out there and it’s not just an aesthetic thing where he’s sending nice pictures. The most important thing is it’s translating on the field and it’s going to allow him to have success not only this year, but long-term.

“The guys that work and outwork their competition, they tend to succeed. Talent can only go so far. Deebo is a unique player, and plays with a unique will and spirit. Really proud of him, the work he put in, and it’s going to pay dividends for him and for our team.”

Samuel already has displayed his heightened conditioning and athletic ability through five training camp practices, and the "wide-back" has been on the field with all four quarterbacks, receiving passes and carrying the ball with momentum.

“Did Deebo have a bad season last year?” Lynch said. “No, he made a lot of plays. He got this stadium ignited, he got our team ignited. We have a really high standard for Deebo.”

RELATED: 49ers training camp report: Lance shines, impresses Lynch

Now, in the best shape of his NFL career, Samuel is set to return to the level of play he expects from himself.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast