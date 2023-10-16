Deebo, Williams avoid serious injury as 49ers await CMC's MRI results originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams apparently avoided significant injuries Sunday and are listed as day to day, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

As Shanahan spoke to the media, he said the team had yet to get the results back from running back Christian McCaffrey’s MRI to determine the extent of his oblique/ribs injury.

“We just got to see how it reacts,” Shanahan said.

McCaffrey does not know the play in particular in which he sustained the injury but narrowed it down to four possible plays, Shanahan said.

The injury prevented him from playing in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who sat out Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury, is expected to be back at practice this week, Shanahan said.

The 49ers return to action next Monday night to face the Minnesota Vikings.

Samuel and Williams appear to have good chances at playing in the 49ers’ Week 7 game.

Samuel sustained a left shoulder injury on the first play Sunday against the Browns. He gained 8 yards around the right end and was tackled by Browns safety Juan Thornhill.

Samuel last touched the ball with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter when Browns safety Rodney McLeod pushed him out of bounds after a 3-yard run. Samuel had two carries for 11 yards and did not catch any passes. Quarterback Brock Purdy targeted him once.

Samuel was out of the game after playing just nine snaps. When he left the field, he appeared to be favoring his left shoulder. X-rays came back negative.

Williams left Cleveland wearing an orthopedic walking boot for his left ankle. Shanahan said Williams did not sustain a high ankle sprain.

McCaffrey could be in a position where it is a matter of pain tolerance.

Purdy played on a short week last year in Seattle with an injury that was listed similarly, as oblique/ribs.

McCaffrey’s final touch came with 2:59 remaining in the third quarter on a 6-yard run that was nullified by Williams’ holding penalty. The running back played 36 of the 49ers’ 62 offensive plays, gaining 43 yards on 11 carries. He gained 27 yards on his first rushing attempt of the game, then managed just 16 yards on 10 rushes.

He also caught three passes for 9 yards, including a touchdown. It was the 15th consecutive game in which he got into the end zone.

Two noteworthy plays occurred on the first drive. Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II shoved McCaffrey out of bounds and into the 49ers’ bench, a play that warranted an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Two plays later, Cleveland defensive end Za’Darius Smith ripped McCaffrey down by the facemask, stopping him in the backfield.

It is not clear whether either of those plays were responsible for McCaffrey’s injury.

Williams sustained an ankle injury midway through the first quarter on Sunday. He missed two plays as his ankle got re-wrapped. Williams struggled in pass protection, allowing a team-high four quarterback pressures while going up against Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

“It didn’t feel good,” Williams said after the game. “It’s football and I just try to fight through it for my teammates. They have a Hall of Fame rusher over there and I wanted to get back out there so I could help my team try to contain him.”

The only other injury the 49ers reported from Sunday was safety George Odum, who sustained a quadriceps contusion. He is listed as day to day.

