Deebo scrubs the IG, Flores suit adds plaintiffs, Brady's Dolphins dalliance & rookie WR tiers

The daily NFL soap opera continues with in a way befitting of the Gen Z & Millennial era: with a player removing all mentions of his current team from his Instagram profile. Yes, that's what Deebo Samuel was up to this Thursday, in a move likely to make 49er fans light their hair on fire with anxiety.

Charles Robinson welcomes Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon onto the podcast to chat about what's going on with Deebo in San Francisco, as he is yet another wide receiver due to receive a monstrous new contract in the coming year.

Charles later dives into new developments spurring out of the Brian Flores lawsuit. First, former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks and Titans DC Ray Horton added their names to the class action suit against the NFL and multiple clubs. Simultaneously, new audio was discovered of former Titans coach Mike Mularkey revealing that his promotion to head coach at the club skirted the league's Rooney Rule.

Another interesting story is the report that the Dolphins may have promised Tom Brady an ownership stake in the team in an apparent move to lure the QB to Miami this offseason in a deal that ultimately never came to pass. Charles explains why he believes the reports.

Finally, the guys turn their focus to the 2022 NFL draft. Matt breaks down his tiers in the wide receiver class & why he believes five wideouts will go in the first round.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

