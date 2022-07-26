Deebo Samuel's 'wide back' usage in 2022 could be reduced, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan could reduce Deebo's 'wide back' usage this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite a successful run, it looks like Deebo Samuel's days of being a "wide back" might be coming to an end.

On Monday's episode of The TK Show with Tim Kawakami, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he would back off using Samuel as a "wide back," whether contractually or otherwise.

"That's something I would totally do if I believed that was the best thing for our team," Shanahan said. "If I believed that was the best thing for Deebo, then it's an easy decision."

Shanahan continued by saying that there are no hidden agendas when it comes to trying to win games; the 49ers are doing the best they can to win. He also added that how Samuel is utilized this season will depend on how the contract is negotiated.

At the end of the day, Samuel's love for football is what Shanahan "loves" about him.

"Deebo's not a guy that you ever have to talk into something," Shanahan said. "Deebo's probably going to come to you with it."

Additionally, Shanahan said that he and Samuel have a "really good relationship" and have kept in contact over the last couple of months. Even with the constant contract chatter, the 49ers' coach expects a deal to be done at some point.

"I don't know what the timetable is, but I think both sides are going to be very happy when it's done," Shanahan concluded.

Back on June 9, during mandatory minicamp, Trey Lance told reporters he was "thrilled" to have Samuel around in the locker room in some capacity.

"Deebo's a guy we love to have in the locker room," Lance said. "I talk to Deebo a ton, even when he's not here. So it's obviously good to have him back, just his vibe on the field, his energy ... just having him around, having him around the receiver room."

At any rate, expect Samuel to continue to be a force to be reckoned with this season, regardless of how he's utilized.

