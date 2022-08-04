Deebo Samuel's small gesture showed John Lynch contract would get done

Small gesture by Deebo signaled to Lynch deal would get done originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After what some would say was a tumultuous offseason, Deebo Samuel elected to return to the 49ers on a massive contract extension, much to the relief of the fanbase, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

However, there was a particular moment that stood out to Lynch that indicated to him that Samuel would be open to returning to San Francisco.

"I think a huge step in this, as I look, was when Deebo made the decision to come -- albeit he didn't participate -- but just to show up at the mandatory minicamp," Lynch said to reporters on Tuesday.

Lynch thought it was important for Samuel to do that and knew it was only a matter of time until a deal was done.

Samuel agrees that his attendance at the mandatory minicamp could have helped repair his relationship with the 49ers.

"I was coming regardless, so I think that was the first step of figuring everything out," Samuel said Tuesday to reporters.

Lynch concluded by saying that the first thing Samuel said to him after agreeing on the contract was that it was "time to go to work" and is proud of Samuel for not paying attention to all the outside noise and for staying in shape.

With Samuel back developing chemistry with Trey Lance, it'll interesting to see how the 49ers will do with an all-world talent headlining the offense. Regardless, both sides have to be happy that the tumultuous chapter in the offseason book is now closed.

