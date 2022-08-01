Deebo Samuel's NSFW reaction to huge three-year 49ers contract extension

Deebo's NSFW reaction to new three-year 49ers extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers fans can breathe a big sigh of relief after things got serious.

Months after requesting a trade, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the 49ers agreed to a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed included, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed.

Following the news of his agreed-upon contract extension, Samuel posted an NSFW reaction to his Twitter account.

Keeping the All-Pro wide receiver for the long haul was always a top priority for the 49ers as his ability to lead the team's offense was simply unmatched. 49ers general manager John Lynch was quoted as saying it would be "foolish" to trade away a talent like Samuel and it looks like he won't have to worry about looking foolish.

Having Samuel around gives Trey Lance more weapons to work with as he leads the 49ers into a new era of success. It's up to head coach Kyle Shanahan to put Lance, Samuel, and the rest of the 49ers in the best position to succeed with the 2022 NFL season inching closer and closer.

Nevertheless, with Samuel now locked in with a sizeable deal, that's one less thing 49ers fans have to worry about for the foreseeable future.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast