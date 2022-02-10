Deebo Samuel's love for Jimmy Garoppolo shows why QB had 49ers respect

Deebo's love for Jimmy G perfectly shows why QB had 49ers' respect originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of, if not the most polarizing quarterback in the NFL. Fans and analysts constantly criticize the 49ers quarterback while every one of his teammates defends him.

So, why does Garoppolo get the same love from fans and media that he does from his 49ers teammates? Deebo Samuel went on "The Jim Rome Show" on Wednesday and explained why the 30-year-old quarterback has the respect of everyone in the 49ers' locker room.

"Not too many people know what Jimmy's dealing with," Samuel said. "When he came back the following week after he hurt his thumb, he couldn't grip the ball the way he wanted to grip it. Minus the shoulder injury that he already has that nobody really knows about, it's just how fearless he is, to me. It kind of relates to me, to how I play the game. Just fearless, you do whatever it takes to help the team win. He's out there playing through whatever it takes, and we're still winning with him. So just imagine if he was healthy all year long, what he would be capable of."

Throughout the 49ers' playoff run to the NFC Championship Game, Garoppolo's teammates expressed how much they respected the veteran quarterback and how his confidence gave them the belief that they could weather whatever came their way.

“Jimmy G, you can’t say enough about that guy,” George Kittle said after the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. “The s—t he takes. Consistently people try to pull him down, and all he does is try to lead this team. He is the sense of calm in the huddle, he is the sense of calm in the storm. He allows us to play football at a high level.”

Garoppolo's toughness set the tone for a 49ers team that authored an impressive turnaround from 3-5 to three plays away from a second Super Bowl berth in three seasons.

Story continues

But it was Garoppolo's "keep chopping" mentality in the face of so much adversity that had his teammates lining up behind him this season, ready to follow him wherever he led them.

“Friends, family, they seem to remind me of those things," Garoppolo said when asked about blocking out criticism he has faced this season. "I think just knowing yourself and knowing who you are plays a big part in that because if you got lost in it and start believing some of those things, it could take you down the wrong road. It’s just about knowing yourself as a player, as a person, and as long as these guys in this locker room have faith in me and believe in me, that’s all I really care about.”

There were many times this past season where Garoppolo could have let the constant heat get to him. Where he could have wavered, lost faith in himself, and allowed the 49ers to turn the page to rookie quarterback Trey Lance. But Garoppolo never blinked and never flinched. No matter what he was dealing with physically or mentally, Garoppolo was always the same guy when he arrived at the facility, and his teammates never lost trust in him.

“Honestly, I’m impressed with his demeanor, just as a leader,” Nick Bosa said of Garoppolo after the win vs. the Packers. “A lot of people give him crap for whatever. But he is as cool and collected as a quarterback as I have ever had, and he’s a perfect guy to lead us to where we need to go.”

Garoppolo's NFL future is uncertain at the moment. It's expected that the 49ers will trade him this offseason and hand the keys over to Lance.

But Samuel's point about Garoppolo's health and not knowing how good the quarterback could have played if he hadn't been battling calf, thumb, and shoulder injuries. Garoppolo was near the top five in efficiency and accuracy at points during the season, and it's fair to assume that a relatively healthy 17-game season could have seen him perform at an even higher level.

Garoppolo's health was the main issue that caused the 49ers to move up and draft Lance last offseason. In his four full seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo has only played one entire season without an injury. That was the 2019 campaign in which he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

It's likely Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is over. During his year-end press conference, Garoppolo issued heartfelt goodbyes to fans and media. No matter where he goes next, Garoppolo will always have a fan in Samuel.

"I've been a JImmy fan since I been there," Samuel said on the "AP Pro Football Podcast." "When I say I'm going to rock with him, I'm going to rock with him. Even if he's not part of the team, I'm still going to be a Jimmy fan."

It's fair to say that goes for most, if not all, of the 49ers' locker room.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast