Deebo Samuel's first touchdown of 2023 gives 49ers 27-17 lead

Earlier in the second half of the 49ers matchup with the Rams, quarterback Brock Purdy overthrew Deebo Samuel on a play that probably should have been a deep completion for a touchdown.

But Samuel displayed his playmaking ability on the next drive, catching a swing pass to the left and evading defenders to get into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.

The score gave San Francisco a 27-17 lead over Los Angeles with 11:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Samuel also caught a 16-yard pass and took a 7-yard carry on the possession. So far, he has six catches for 67 yards with a TD plus two carries for 24 yards.

Rookie Jake Moody also hit a 57-yard field goal for San Francisco late in the third quarter that gave the visitors a 20-17 lead.

The 49ers haven’t lost to the Rams in the regular seasons since 2018. With a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, San Francisco is on track to keep that streak alive.