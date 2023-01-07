Deebo Samuel's FaceTime with Kyle Shahanan hinted receiver was OK after injury

Deebo assured Shanahan he was OK with FaceTime at Benihana originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Deebo Samuel was carted off the field with knee and ankle injuries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, the 49ers Faithful might have believed the star wide receiver’s 2022 NFL season was over.

Nonetheless, that wasn’t the case. In speaking to 49ers radio broadcaster Greg Papa on the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan," coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that his FaceTime with Samuel later that same night provided him some reassurance that the receiver's season might not be over.

“I remember getting [into the locker room] and them telling me that there’s a chance it might not be as bad as it seems, but they got to get some images on and stuff,” Shanahan said.

“And I remember Deebo FaceTiming me for Benihana later that night ... and I remember right then realizing, just seeing his face and stuff like, ‘Alright, we got a chance for this not to be as bad as it seems.’ ”

Samuel has been cleared to return for the 49ers’ Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday after missing the last three contests.

“They’ll be up,” Shanahan said Friday. “They’ll be playing.”

As the 49ers gear up for a potential Super Bowl LVII run, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will look to establish chemistry with Samuel. If the two can get on the same page, the San Francisco offense can become even more lethal.

