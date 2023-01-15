Deebo Samuel's best plays from 165-yard game Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's best plays from 165-yard game vs. Seahawks during 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend.
Trailing at halftime, the 49ers came out and dominated the second half to turn a close wild card game with the rival Seahawks into a rout.
